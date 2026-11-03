Rep. Scott Perry and Janelle Stelson vie for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District seat

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is running against Democrat Janelle Stelson in a race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Perry faces a second challenge from Stelson in the critical swing district after he narrowly defeated the former local television anchor two years ago. The 10th Congressional District includes parts of Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties.

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is facing a challenge from Democrat Janelle Stelson in a race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. (Photo Credit: Campaigns)

Perry, a member of the House Freedom Caucus in 2022 and 2023, has represented Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District since January 2013 and is an ally of President Trump. In 2022, Perry sought to invalidate Pennsylvania's electoral votes and elevate an acting attorney general who would act on conspiracy theories.

Stelson, who was endorsed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, ran for office for the first time in 2024 after working for more than four decades in television, including as an anchor at the NBC affiliate in the Harrisburg market. She defeated Justin Douglas, chair of the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners, in the Democratic primary.

In the lone debate between the two candidates, they traded criticisms over the Iran war, rising prices and data centers, among others.

The race is among a handful of House seats that could determine which party controls the chamber for the next two years in Washington, D.C. Members of Congress are elected for two-year terms.