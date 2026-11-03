Democrat Bob Brooks beats Republican Ryan Mackenzie to win Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District

Democrat Bob Brooks beat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie to win Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Brooks, a retired Bethlehem firefighter and the current union president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, ran to "put the fire out" in Congress and make "Washington work for us."

"Tonight, the Lehigh Valley made history and sent a firefighter to put out the dumpster fire in Washington, D.C.," Brooks said in a statement. "When I was 18, my house burned down, and my mom and I lost just about everything. Now, a kid with no college degree who washed dishes, delivered pizzas, drives a snow plow, and spent 20 years on a fire truck is going to Congress. Only in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, and only in America.

"All across this district, I've met people who work hard, punch the clock, and do everything right, and they're still struggling just to get by. They're sick of getting kicked in the teeth by a broken political system.

"For 20 years, I ran into burning buildings without ever asking who somebody voted for. That's how I'm going to do this job. If you voted for me, I now work for you. If you voted for the other guy, I'm going to work just as hard for you. That is my promise."

According to Brooks' campaign website, his policies include repealing Citizens United, ending the affordability crisis, raising the minimum wage and lowering housing costs in Lehigh Valley, among others.

Brooks was endorsed by Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Sen. Bernie Sanders and many others, according to his campaign website.

Mackenzie held the 7th Congressional District for two years after his election in 2024, during the GOP's red wave, when President Trump took back the White House. He beat Democrat Susan Wild in that race.

Brooks retired as a firefighter in 2025 and decided to run for Congress, according to his campaign website. He beat Ryan Crosswell, Lamont McClure and Carol Obando-Derstine to get the Democratic nod in May's primary.

In addition to serving as president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, Brooks runs Brooks Lawn Care, a small, family-run snow removal and lawn care business he started in 2013. He lives in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Jen. They have four children together.

Brooks also coaches youth and varsity baseball at Nazareth Area High School.

Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District includes all of Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton counties and parts of Monroe County.