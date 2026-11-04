Rebecca Cooke defeats GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin battleground House race

Washington — Third time's the charm for Democrat Rebecca Cooke, who ousted two-term Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, CBS News projected.

The highly competitive seat, which covers parts of the western and central areas of the state, was a top target for Democrats in their quest to reclaim the House majority.

Former President Barack Obama carried the rural district, which includes the college towns of Eau Claire, La Crosse and Stevens Point, in 2008 and 2012. But the district then voted for President Trump in three consecutive presidential elections.

Van Orden was first elected in 2022, flipping the district red after Democrats held the seat for nearly three decades. Cooke lost a primary bid that year for the Democratic nomination. She ran again in 2024, losing the general election to Van Orden by less than three percentage points.

Cooke, a moderate Democrat, had a fundraising advantage over the GOP incumbent, pulling in nearly $12 million compared to Van Orden's $8.8 million, according to the latest Federal Election Commission data.

She had the backing of the Democratic political establishment, as well as progressive icon Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and potential 2028 presidential contenders, Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee provided support to Cooke, including endorsing her in the primary over her opponent, Emily Berge. The intervention of House Democrats' campaign arm in the primary, as well as in other primary contests, inflamed tensions within the party over its future as left-wing challengers won a number of primaries this cycle.

Mr. Trump's policies have contributed to financial uncertainty for farmers in the district, who are feeling the impacts of the Iran war through increased costs of fertilizer and diesel prices. Mr. Trump's tariff wars have also added to the financial pressure.

Mr. Trump traveled to the district in June — his only visit to Wisconsin this election cycle — to promise farmers an economic turnaround.

Van Orden, who sits on the House Agriculture Committee, criticized the Supreme Court for its "botched" decision invalidating Mr. Trump's sweeping tariffs and has voted against ending the Iran war.

In a recent debate, Van Orden acknowledged that the war was making it more difficult for Republicans to keep their House and Senate majorities, but defended the conflict.

"Do I want to be in a war with Iran right now? No, I don't want to be in a war with anybody right now," Van Orden said. "Is it making it exponentially harder for Republicans to hold the House and the Senate? Yes, it is. But we have to think about our children and grandchildren. We've been fighting the war that the radical Muslim mullahs declared on us for 50 years, and I don't want my grandchildren fighting the same war that I did."

In addition to the House, Democrats have also gained control of the Senate, CBS News projects.

Opposition to data center development was also a theme in the race, with both candidates accusing their opponent of supporting pro-data center policies. AI use had also cropped up as a top issue, with Cooke sending a cease-and-desist letter to Van Orden in late September for his use of deepfake videos that falsely attributed statements to Cooke. Cooke's lawyer said the AI-generated videos were defamatory and noted that they come amid widespread backlash to data centers that power the technology. Van Orden's campaign called the warning a "stunt."