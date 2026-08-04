House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Max Miller for allegations of domestic violence and drug use

Washington — The House Ethics Committee announced on Tuesday that it is opening a probe into allegations that Rep. Max Miller may have engaged in domestic violence or drug use, as the Ohio Republican has faced swirling abuse claims and calls for his resignation in recent days.

Allegations that Miller abused his ex-wife and their young child have emerged in recent legal filings, which gained widespread attention after Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, the father of Miller's ex-wife, said on Sunday that Miller shouldn't serve in Congress. Since then, a series of lawmakers have backed Moreno, with calls increasing for Miller to drop his reelection bid. CBS News reported Tuesday that President Trump and some White House officials are privately hoping he steps aside.

Miller has vehemently denied the allegations and denied wrongdoing. And earlier Tuesday, he said he would file the paperwork to launch an ethics investigation into his own conduct. Miller said, "I have absolutely nothing to hide."

"We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail[ed] examination," Miller wrote in a post on X. "The accusations continue to change, but my facts stay the same. I am looking forward to my colleagues reading everything for themselves."

The committee noted that the fact that it is conducting the investigation does not indicate that the allegations have occurred.