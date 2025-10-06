The U.S.'s strongest tornado in 12 years hit North Dakota in June, National Weather Service says

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

A deadly tornado that ripped through a rural city in North Dakota in June has been upgraded to an EF-5, the National Weather Service said Monday, marking the first U.S. twister with an EF-5 rating in 12 years.

The federal agency's Grand Forks, North Dakota, facility estimates the twister that touched down in the southeast city of Enderlin on June 20 had a maximum wind speed of over 210 mph. Wind speeds in a tornado need to reach at least 200 mph for it to be classified as an EF-5, the highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The initial estimate in the days after it happened was an EF-3.

Authorities said two men and a woman died during the tornado, which caused extensive tree damage, tipped several train cars fully loaded with grain and lifted tanker cars. The NWS said one tanker car was thrown just over 475 feet.

The severe weather event also destroyed a farm in the area, with the foundation of at least one of its buildings "considered to be swept clean," according to the NWS.

Tornado report in North Dakota from June 20, 2025, to June 21, 2025. WCCO

According to officials, the tornado lasted just under 20 minutes, from 11:02 p.m. to 11:21 p.m., and created a 12-mile path of destruction from Enderlin to Alice, North Dakota.

Enderlin is around 57 miles southwest of Fargo, North Dakota.

The last confirmed EF-5 tornado in the U.S. touched down in Moore, Oklahoma, on May 20, 2013, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

-MOORE, OK- MAY 20: Flipped vehicles are piled up outside the heavily damaged Moore Medical Center after a powerful tornado ripped through the area on May 20, 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma. The tornado, reported to be at least EF-4 strength and two miles wide, touched down in the Oklahoma City area on Monday killing at least 51 people. Brett Deering / Getty Images

The 2013 tornado had wind speeds of up to 200 mph. According to the NWS, it traveled over 14 miles, killed 24 people, injured over 200 others and damaged many structures.

