Bemidji sustains "extensive" storm damage; tornado kills 3 in North Dakota, officials say

Three people are dead in North Dakota, and tens of thousands are without power in northern Minnesota after powerful winds swept across the upper Midwest Friday and overnight Saturday.

100+ mph wind gusts in Bemidji area, officials say

A tornado warning was issued for Beltrami County just after midnight, with torrential rain causing flash flooding in downtown Bemidji and downed trees blocking several roadways, according to county emergency manager Christopher Muller. He said the damage to the Bemidji area is "extensive" and scores of power lines are down.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported wind gusts of up to 106 mph at Bemidji Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Just before 2:30 a.m., Muller reported there were "roofs off buildings everywhere around Bemidji, vehicles flipped, windows blown in at the regional medical center and sounds like thousands of trees down."

Storm damage in Bemidji. Lidia Lukach

He also noted at the time there were about "25 gas leaks" around Bemidji, and some apartment buildings "had their roofs torn off."

"Please do not travel unless it is an emergency. Many roads are blocked and there are a ton of power lines down. Unfortunately there is significant structure damage as well. We are responding to many gas leaks," the agency said in a Facebook post early Saturday.

Area residents are urged to go to the Sanford Convention Center for assistance.

As of Saturday at 11 a.m., more than 26,000 customers in northern Minnesota are still without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Tornado kills three in North Dakota town

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said at a press conference Saturday that two men and a woman were killed at two separate locations in the town of Enderlin, North Dakota, late Friday.

Enderlin is about 57 miles southwest of Fargo.

More than 22,000 customers are also without power in North Dakota as of Saturday morning.

