Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2018

An Old English sheepdog waits in the benching area on the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018.
More than 2,880 dogs from all 50 states are taking part in the 142nd annual competition.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
AJ, a beagle, is groomed in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Handler Addison Lancaster has her miniature American shepherd Pyro judged during the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Henry, a Pomeranian, is groomed in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Leo, an Afghan hound, is groomed in the benching area on the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Hendrix, a bloodhound, waits to enter the competition ring at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018. More than 2,880 dogs from all 50 states are taking part in this year's competition.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Tuco, a Basenji breed, is held by its handler at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Jambo, a briard breed, is groomed in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
An Afghan hound competes at the 142nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York City on February 12, 2018. More than 2,880 dogs from all 50 states are taking part in this year's competition.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A basset hound waits in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A chow chow waits at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018. More than 2,880 dogs from all 50 states are taking part in this year's competition.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A French bulldog competes at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A cavalier King Charles spaniel is groomed in the benching area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Beagles lineup in the judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018. More than 2,880 dogs from all 50 states are taking part in the 142nd annual competition.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog competes in the Masters Agility Championship during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2018.
Credit: Reuters Photographer / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Divin, an Afghan hound, yawns while sitting backstage in the grooming area at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Winston, a Norfolk terrier, is groomed backstage at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Rembrandt, an Old English sheepdog, is groomed in the benching area on the first day of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.
Credit: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Chinese crested dog competes at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York City on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Dalmatians compete at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers in New York City on February 12, 2018.
Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Handlers wait to enter the competition ring during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018.