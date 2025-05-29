Bernard Kerik, former NYPD commissioner who served during 9/11, dies at 69

Bernard Kerik, who served as the commissioner of the New York City Police Department during the 9/11 terror attacks, died Thursday at the age of 69.

Kerik, who joined the NYPD in 1986, served as the department's 40th commissioner from 2000 to 2001 under former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"For nearly two decades, Kerik served and protected New Yorkers in the NYPD, including helping rebuild the city in the aftermath of 9/11. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," the NYPD wrote on social media.

Bernard Kerik, former New York Police Commissioner, speaks during a news conference outside Manhattan criminal court in New York on May 20, 2024. Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 2003, Kerik served in President George W. Bush's administration as the head of a provisional police force in Iraq.

"It was just this afternoon that I stopped by the hospital to see Bernie Kerik, my friend of nearly 30 years, before his passing. He was with his loved ones who are in my prayers tonight. He was a great New Yorker and American. Rest in peace, my friend," New York City Mayor Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

