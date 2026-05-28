White House has yet to release results of Trump's latest physical at Walter Reed

Washington — The White House has yet to release a summary of the results of President Trump's latest physical exam, following his Tuesday visit to Walter Reed National Military Hospital.

The White House has not yet said if or when a summary will be released, although the president posted on Truth Social midday Tuesday that everything "checked out PERFECTLY." A White House official said to expect a "readout in the next day or so."

"Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center," the president wrote on Truth Social midday Tuesday. "Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

The president had previous checkups at Walter Reed in April and October of last year. The White House has declined to comment on whether Mr. Trump, who turns 80 next month, will continue to get biannual physicals rather than seeing the doctor once a year.

The October trip took place on a Saturday, and a summary was released the following Monday.

This week's trip to Walter Reed included his "routine annual dental and medical assessments," the White House previously said in a statement. He also visited a local dentist in Florida earlier this month.

Following prior checkups, Barbabella has described Mr. Trump's physical health as "excellent." The physician said in October that the president's cardiac age "was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."

The White House in December said the president underwent "advanced imaging" of his abdomen and cardiovascular system for "preventative" reasons, after the president told reporters he had "no idea" what was scanned during his October physical examination at Walter Reed. The president eventually clarified to the Wall Street Journal he underwent a CT scan, not an MRI, as he initially said.

In July, after Mr. Trump was seen with swollen ankles, Barbabella said he was diagnosed with a "benign and common" condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which occurs when a patient's leg veins struggle to bring blood to the heart. The president's doctor said the White House medical unit found no evidence of conditions like deep vein thrombosis.

Barbabella also wrote in a July memo that discoloration on Mr. Trump's hand — which is visible in many photos of the president — was caused by bruising due to aspirin use and "frequent handshaking."