The 2026 Oscars are tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know.

"Sinners" could be set up for a historic night at the 2026 Oscars after already breaking the record for most nominations ever — 16 — and bringing in nearly $370 million worldwide at the box office. But it could face stiff competition from contenders like "One Battle After Another" and "Marty Supreme" at Hollywood's marquee awards show. Here's how to watch and what to know about the 98th annual Academy Awards.

Where to watch the Oscars with cable

The 98th annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC stations, and will also be available on international networks worldwide, beginning at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

How to stream the Oscars

The Oscars will again stream live on Hulu this year and will also be available live on ABC.com and the ABC app if those services are connected to your regular TV provider. Other streaming services like YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV will also carry the show.



The Oscars will also be available to stream the next day on ABC.com and Hulu for those who missed it live.

Who are the Oscar nominees?

"Sinners" is eyeing a big night after nabbing a record-breaking 16 nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor — with Michael B. Jordan looking to bring home the golden statue for taking on the dual roles of twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

"One Battle After Another" is also up for a slew of the top awards, scoring nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress as well.

Other big contenders include "Marty Supreme," "Hamnet" and "Sentimental Value," all of which are up for both Best Picture and Best Director.

See the full list of nominees here. And go behind the scenes to see excerpts of performances and highlights of CBS News interviews with nominees in these top categories:

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Former late-night TV host Conan O'Brien will handle hosting duties at the Academy Awards for a second straight year.

O'Brien took over as master of ceremonies for the show last year following a two-year stint from fellow comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars a total of four times.

The Academy also shared that Matt Berry, the star of TV shows such as "The IT Crowd," "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Toast of London," will be the announcer for the Oscars this year.

Where are the Oscars held?

The 2026 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.