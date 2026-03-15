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Oscars winners list for 2026: Live updates
What to know about the 2026 Oscars
- "Sinners" is looking to make history, coming into the night with 16 nominations. It's the most nominations for a single film ever, with the Ryan Coogler-helmed vampire spectacle earning nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and a nomination for the newly created Best Casting award.
- "One Battle After Another" earned the second most nominations, 13, and is going up against "Sinners" in big categories like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director.
- Best Casting is the first new category in a quarter century, after the Academy added Best Animated Feature to the ceremony in 2001.
- Former late-night TV staple Conan O'Brien returns to host the show for a second year in a row. Matt Berry of "The IT Crowd" and "What We Do in the Shadows" fame will handle announcing duties.
- The Oscars are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
See the full list of winners and nominees in each category below as they are announced.