American Music Awards airing tonight with performances from Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Teyana Taylor and more

The American Music Awards kick off the unofficial start of summer tonight, celebrating the best in music and featuring performances from such artists as Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Teyana Taylor and others.

The show airs on CBS television stations and streams on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The AMAs boast of being the world's largest fan-voted awards show. Voting for most of the categories closed earlier this month, but people can still vote online or on Instagram for social song of the year and tour of the year through the first half hour of the show.

Queen Latifah serves as host this year, returning to the AMAs stage after co-hosting in 1995 and performing over the years.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight following last year's release of "The Life of a Showgirl," which is up for album of the year and best pop album. Two songs from the album also received nods: "The Fate of Ophelia" for song of the year, best music video and best pop song, and "Elizabeth Taylor" for song of the summer.

Swift has already won 40 times at the AMAs, which is more than any other artist. She's also up for artist of the year and best female pop artist this year.

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr were right behind Swift with seven nominations each.

But the awards are only part of the show. Billy Idol, who's known for such hits as "Dancing With Myself," "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding," will receive a lifetime achievement award and perform a medley of some of his hits on the AMAs stage.

Billy Idol performs at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026, in Indio, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Keith Urban will perform a track from his upcoming yacht rock album "Flow State." Teyana Taylor, who won a Golden Globe in January for her performance in "One Battle After Another" and is up for best female R&B artist at the AMAs, will perform a medley from her album, "Escape Room."

There will also be performances by some groups that have amassed huge followings over the years, with Hootie and the Blowfish, New Kids on the Block and The Pussycat Dolls taking the stage.

K-pop superstars BTS will also make a special appearance. Following a nearly four-year hiatus for the members to fulfill their mandatory military service, the group began a world tour in March and will appear at their first awards show in four years at the AMAs. They are nominated for three awards as well.

Who's performing at the 2026 American Music Awards?

Here's a list of all the announced performers at the American Music Awards:

Billy Idol

Hootie and the Blowfish

Karol G

Katseye

Keith Urban

Maluma

New Kids on the Block

The Pussycat Dolls, with a guest appearance by Busta Rhymes

Riley Green

Sombr

Teddy Swims

Teyana Taylor

Twenty One Pilots

How to watch the 2026 American Music Awards