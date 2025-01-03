Vikings rule edge rusher Jones out with knee injury as Lions list LB Anzalone as questionable

Breaking down the showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions released their final injury report Friday, ahead of their Sunday night showdown to determine the NFC North champion and the NFC's No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Vikings injury report

Minnesota ruled backup edge rusher Patrick Jones out of the game because of a knee injury stemming from a low block by Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft last week. Jones, who did not practice this week, is third on the Vikings with seven sacks.

His absence will further increase the role of rookie Dallas Turner in complementing starting outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, who were both selected as starters for the Pro Bowl this week.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Fabian Moreau are listed as questionable.

Lions injury report

Detroit listed linebacker Alex Anzalone as questionable. He has missed the last six games with a broken forearm. Anzalone was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Another player on injured reserve, backup wide receiver Kalif Raymond, was listed as questionable with a foot injury that has sidelined him for the last five games. Raymond fully participated in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Running back David Montgomery was ruled out as expected with a knee injury that will sideline him for a third straight game. Montgomery suffered the injury in the Lion's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills last month.

Running back Craig Reynolds, who has taken more reps in Montgomery's absence, was listed as questionable with a back injury. Reynolds did not practice Friday.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Lions is at 8:20 p.m. ET/7:20 P.M. CT. CBS News Minnesota and CBS News Detroit will have live updates throughout the game.