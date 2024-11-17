Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions lose starting LB Alex Anzalone for 6 to 8 weeks with broken forearm

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone broke his left forearm Sunday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, another blow to a defense that has been hit hard by injuries.

Anzalone had three solo tackles and assisted on two stops during Detroit's 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He 56 tackles this season, ranking third on the team after leading the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

The NFC-leading Lions have lost a lot of players on defense, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7 1/2 sacks before he broke his leg last month.

