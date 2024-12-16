Lions RB David Montgomery suffers potential season-ending knee injury

(CBS DETROIT) — The bad news on the injury front continues for the Detroit Lions.

On Monday, CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that running back David Montgomery could miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Detroit's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Montgomery tore his MCL. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Montgomery will undergo testing and receive a second opinion this week.

Montgomery left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter and briefly returned after halftime before exiting again for the rest of the game.

Montgomery is one-half of Detroit's dynamic backfield, along with Jahmyr Gibbs. The two have split time almost equally, with Gibbs carrying the ball 186 times for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns while Montgomery took 185 handoffs for 775 yards and 12 scores.

Also on Monday, it was reported by Rapoport and Schefter that defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL and cornerback Calton Davis II fractured his jaw in the loss to the Bills. McNeil is expected to be out for the season, while Davis will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely.

The Lions also lost defensive back Khalil Dorsey on Sunday to an ankle injury. Dorsey was placed on a backboard and had to be carted off the field after colliding with teammate Ezekiel Turner while defending a pass in the second quarter.

Detroit has had several notable injuries to its defensive starters this season. Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, John Cominsky, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Ennis Rakestraw are currently on injured reserve.