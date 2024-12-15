Detroit Lions host Buffalo Bills in showdown of Super Bowl contenders
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (12-1) play host to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (11-2) Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.
In Week 14, the Lions slipped by the Green Bay Packers in a 34-31 battle, while the Bills lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a 44-42 high-scoring affair.
Detroit (12-1) is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL title, according to BetMGM, and Buffalo (10-3) is not far behind as one of the top contenders.
The Bills have won six of the past seven meetings with the Lions, losing only in 2006 in Detroit.
Head Coach Dan Campbell was aggressive on fourth down in Detroit's win over the Packers, trying to keep the team's injury-depleted defense off the field. He went for it on fourth down five times, with the Lions converting four attempts.
A few key defensive players who have been injured are likely to return Sunday.
Injuries
Lions
Lions defensive tackle D.J. Reader (shoulder) and defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and Josh Paschal (knee) were full participants in practice Friday after missing Week 14's game against Green Bay.
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee) defensive tackle Alim McNeill (concussion) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, moving closer to playing after being out against Chicago on Thanksgiving.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (concussion) has been ruled out, according to the team.
Bills
Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) has been ruled out, the team says.
Safety Taylor Rapp (shoulder, neck) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and is questionable.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who has missed three games with a knee injury, and wide receiver Keon Coleman, who's missed four games with an injured right wrist, are in position to return against Detroit.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Watch below for live updates.
Lions looking for deep playoff run
There are still four games left in the season, but the Detroit Lions have already punched their tickets to the playoffs.
Despite clinching a spot, Coach Dan Campbell says they're looking for more.
