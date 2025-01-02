6 Minnesota Vikings make 2025 Pro Bowl Games roster

MINNEAPOLIS — Six Minnesota Vikings made the roster for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the biggest contingent since the 2009 season when Brett Favre nearly led them to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Byron Murphy, long snapper Andrew DePaola and outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel all made the cut. Everyone but Darnold was named a starter, though the Pro Bowl is no longer a traditional game and instead a series of skill-based competitions.

If you had told Vikings fans before the season that Darnold would be a Pro Bowler, many would have been surprised. But he earned the honor with his strong play, completing 68.1% of his passes for 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 16 games.

"All the accolades, all the awards, man, that's everyone in this huddle," Darnold said in a video the team posted on social media. "Every single one of y'all."

Jefferson would have been the least shocking prediction. The superstar has logged his fifth straight season of 1,000-plus yards (1,479), along with 10 touchdowns on 100 catches so far.

Greenard and Ginkel have been the standouts of an offseason defensive overhaul, recording 11 and 11.5 sacks, respectively. Van Ginkel also has two pick-sixes, a forced fumble and 17 tackles for loss, while Greenard has 16 TFLs.

Murphy has a career-high six interceptions, tied for the most among cornerbacks.

Despite missing time with an injury, DePaola has been a key part of a kicking game that has had its ups and downs, but was humming for much of the season. He is the first long snapper to make three straight Pro Bowls, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Only the Detroit Lions (seven) and Baltimore Ravens (nine) had more players selected this year. Several Vikings players were also named alternates for the games, including fullback C.J. Ham.

After the 2009 season, the Vikings sent eight players to the Pro Bowl: Favre, Adrian Peterson, Sidney Rice, Bryant McKinnie, Steve Hutchinson, Jared Allen, Kevin Williams and Heath Farwell.

The 14-2 Vikings will play for the NFC North title and the conference's No. 1 overall seed on Sunday night against the Lions.