What's next for Vance Boelter, suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, as he heads to court

As grieving continues for Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the long recovery continues for Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, law enforcement and prosecutors are moving forward with prosecuting suspect Vance Boelter.

It's a case filled with sensational and cruel details, also with heroism by police and the victims who tried to fight back.

There is evidence a plenty: abandoned weapons registered in Boelter's name, shocking surveillance images of the masked suspect at the victims' door, a journal with a hit list and even a handwritten note addressed to the FBI signed with Boelter's signature, admitting to the crimes.

Court documents say there is also video of the attack on John and Yvette Hoffman, who, along with their daughter, Hope, tried to fight off the attacker.

Federal and state prosecutors have filed very similar charges in federal and state courts. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says she wants the state case to go first, but so far, the hearings have been in or scheduled for federal court.

"Normally, these things are worked out and discussed ahead of time. However, now that he is in federal custody, he is not going back to state. I highly doubt they would allow him to make a court appearance," defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, said.

Federal prosecutors say it's possible Boelter, who has not entered a plea yet, could face the death penalty. That decision will be made in Washington by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Already this year, she has decided in another sensational murder case with Minnesota ties that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, will face a possible death sentence.

Bondi decides whether or not to seek the death penalty in all federal prosecutions that would qualify for it, and murder qualifies for it.

In the only court appearance so far, Boelter was given a taxpayer-paid public defender, the judge saying an evaluation of Boelter's finances will be needed. But Magistrate Judge John Docherty said the charges against Boelter are so serious that he probably will permanently end up with a public defender.

Boelter comes to court with more assets than most. He owns a spacious home in Green Isle, Minnesota, an hour southwest of Minneapolis. According to Zillow, the home is worth $520,000 and has 3,800 square feet and 11 acres. It was purchased in 2023 for $520,000. In court, Boelter said it is paid for.

Boelter also reported he owns seven cars and has $20,000 to $30,000 in cash, and has at least 50 guns. They are considerable assets, considering he had what he descibed as a par- time job making $540 a week.

"I don't know of any practitioner in Minnesota that could actually handle that because we haven't had a death penalty since 1906," Tamburino said. "There are a number of federal public defenders in the country who are qualified to do this, so im sure that was part of the factor."

Boelter's next federal court appearance is in St Paul this Friday.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.