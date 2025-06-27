Watch CBS News
Accused killer of Minnesota lawmaker tells court he hasn't slept in nearly 2 weeks

Adam Duxter
Jonah Kaplan
Stephen Swanson
Vance Boelter tells court he hasn't slept in days following lawmaker slaying
Vance Boelter tells court he hasn't slept in days following lawmaker slaying 01:42

Vance Boelter, the 57-year-old man charged in connection to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, made his second federal court appearance on Friday, telling the court he hasn't slept in 12 to 14 days.

Boelter's hearing was held just two miles away from the Minnesota State Capitol, where hundreds are gathering to pay their final respects to Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark as they lie in state, along with their golden retriever, Gilbert. Boelter is accused of fatally shooting them their Brooklyn Park home on June 14.

In Friday's hearing, Boelter's defense asked for and was granted a continuance, moving Friday's detention and preliminary hearing to July 3.

The defense alleges Boelter is enduring poor treatment in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, alleging he has to sleep on a mat on the floor with lights on around the clock.

Boelter appeared in court wearing a green garment instead of an orange outfit, meaning he's on suicide watch. But Boelter told the judge on Friday, "I've never been suicidal. I'm not suicidal now."

c4d4149d-eee4-4ac5-9ee7-16329f921f08.jpg
A court sketch shows Vance Boelter at his first federal court hearing on June 16, 2025. Cedric Hohnstadt

He will be moved to a segregated area of the jail and will no longer be on suicide watch.

He was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking and two weapons charges. Boelter may face the death penalty if convicted. He is also expected to face a state trial, and could face life without parole.  

The case against Boelter

Boelter is also accused of going, some 90 minutes before the Hortmans were killed, to the Champlin home of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and shooting him nine times. He's also accused of shooting the senator's wife, Yvette Hoffman, eight times. The Hoffmans are still recovering from their injuries.

Boelter was arrested near his Sibley County home some 36 hours after the shootings. Officials say it was the largest manhunt in Minnesota history.

On Thursday, Boelter's wife, Jenny Boelter, released a statement through her legal team, saying her family is "horrified" by her husband's alleged actions.

"We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided," said Jenny Boelter. "This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith."

This story will be updated.

