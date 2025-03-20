University of Minnesota president navigates uncertain times during Trump administration

Universities across the country are facing unprecedented times, including federal scrutiny and massive funding cuts.

This week, the Trump administration paused $175 million in aid to the University of Pennsylvania over its transgender policies. Earlier this month, Columbia University had $400 million in funding cut because of its alleged failure to protect Jewish students.

The University of Minnesota is also under investigation by the Trump Department of Justice.

Dr. Rebecca Cunningham has been the University of Minnesota president for just nine months. Still, this former emergency room doctor says her training in the ER has prepared her to face a Trump administration tidal wave.

"It's wonderful training. I woke up every day for 25 years focused on how I would address whatever crisis and chaos walked into my doors," said Cunningham.

The U of M faces two federal lawsuits: one alleging discrimination against white students and another for failing to protect Jewish students.

"The University stands firm in not discriminating on the basis of a protected class, including race, religion, identity, or gender. We stand firmly that has been our ongoing practice for years and we will continue to cooperate with investigations," said Cunningham.

It comes as the Trump administration wants to cut more than $150 million a year from the university's National Institutes of Health medical research funding. Looming ominously is the threat of loss of federal funding if the U does not cooperate.

Earlier this month, the Board of Regents approved a new policy that limits the university from making political statements. It comes as the Trump administration battles antisemitism on college campuses and cracks down on protests.