Rebecca Cunningham selected as president for the University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Rebecca Cunningham will serve as the University of Minnesota's 18th president, the Board of Regents announced late Monday afternoon.

Cunningham is the current vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan and has been a faculty member at the University of Michigan Schools of Public Health and Medicine since 1999. She is expected to take over as president in July.

"I'm eager to meet with U of M students, who are at the heart of the University's teaching mission. I'm excited to meet the world-class faculty and staff that make the University a research and outreach powerhouse," Cunningham said.

The previous president, Joan Gabel, left the U of M for the University of Pittsburgh following a controversy over her holding a board position with Securian Financial. Gabel had agreed to recuse herself from any decisions on contracts between the university and Securian Financial and its affiliates. She later announced her resignation from the directorship.

Gabel was the first woman to serve as U of M president.

Jeff Ettinger is currently serving as the U's interim president and will continue his role through June 30. Ettinger was CEO of Hormel Foods from 2005 until 2016.

Other finalists included James Holloway and Laura Bloomberg.