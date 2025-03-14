University of Minnesota among dozens of schools under federal investigation for allegations of racial discrimination

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is among dozens of schools nationwide facing another investigation by the U.S. Department of Education, this time over alleged racial discrimination of students.

On Friday, the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights announced it has opened investigations into 45 universities under Title VI. It follows the office's letter to colleges that receive federal funding in mid-February that "reiterated schools' civil rights obligations to end the use of racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities," education officials said.

The Education Department says the investigations are in response to allegations the universities violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial discrimination in educational institutions receiving federal funding. The institutions allegedly violated Title VI by partnering with an organization, called "The Ph.D. Project," which claims to provide doctoral students with insights into obtaining a PhD as well as networking opportunities, "but limits eligibility based on the race of participants," the Education Department said.

The University of Minnesota is also among six universities accused of awarding "impermissible race-based scholarships." Of those six universities, one allegedly runs a program that segregates students based on race, the Education Department said, though the specific university was not named.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon says her department is "working to reorient civil rights enforcement to ensure all students are protected from illegal discrimination," citing an investigation into allegations of antisemitism on numerous campuses, which includes the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

"Today's announcement expands our efforts to ensure universities are not discriminating against their students based on race and race stereotypes," McMahon said. "Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this commitment."

The Education Department says violation of Title VI can result in loss of federal funds.

The University of Minnesota shared a statement with WCCO:

"We were one of many universities across the nation to receive a letter from the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on Friday, March 14 reminding the University of its obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. "We will fully cooperate with any investigation into these matters. "The University regularly revisits the selection criteria across thousands of grants, scholarships, and other awards to our students, as well as educational and community programs. When needed, the University has made and will make updates to ensure continued compliance with all applicable laws. "The University of Minnesota is strongly committed to fostering a welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff from around the world. We will remain strongly committed to ensuring that the University continues to be an inclusive and discrimination-free environment for all."

The investigation comes amid efforts by President Trump to end government support for promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. On his first day in office, Mr. Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to terminate all "equity-related" grants or contracts. Under his direction, the Education Department gave schools a deadline to end DEI programs or risk losing federal money.

A federal judge last month said the executive order likely violates free-speech rights and blocked the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out. The Trump administration has argued that the president was targeting only DEI programs that violate federal civil rights laws.

