NIH funding cuts would have "direct impact" on Minnesota's mental health research, advocates say

Mental health advocates gathered in Minneapolis on Wednesday to discuss their future amid the federal government's plan to cut costs.

Last month, the Trump administration called for steep cuts in how medical research grants are funded. A federal judge then temporarily blocked the cuts after 22 states filed lawsuits.

Local advocates say the cuts would directly target research done here in Minnesota. In 2024, the National Institutes of Health gave out $32 billion in research grants. That could drop by $5 billion if the cuts are allowed.

"[Elon Musk] has canceled or delayed research grants that have been authorized by congress, with no explanation," said Sen. Tina Smith. "They are unilaterally cutting research funding with no notice."

In 2024, indirect costs — which are tied to grants to assist with research — made up 25% of cost funding.

"Cutting edge research requires investment, it requires people and researches to do that work," said Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig.

"We should be doing everything we can to improve our mental health services for children and adults and ensure they can get they evidence based life saving care they need. We should be moving forward, trying to make progress with our research and innovation — not backward," said Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison.