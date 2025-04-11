University of Minnesota student detained by ICE returns to court Friday

Detained U of M student to testify before judge, and more headlines

A University of Minnesota graduate student is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Minneapolis two weeks after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dogukan Gunaydin, a 28-year-old Turkish citizen, is an MBA student at the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis.

Homeland Security officials say Gunaydin's visa was revoked due to a 2023 DWI arrest in Minneapolis.

Friday's bond hearing, which comes days after federal prosecutors filed new charges against Gunaydin, will determine whether or not he will remain in custody. Gunaydin and others may testify during the hearing.

Police dash cam video of the 2023 arrest shows Gunaydin saying he feared deportation after officers told him a breathalyzer test showed he was three times over the legal limit.

"I should not have done this," Gunaydin said in the dash cam video. "I just don't want this to be the reason that I go back to the third-world country, that I just f****** die from a terrorist organization."

Court records show that in March 2024, when Gunaydin petitioned to enter a guilty plea, he stated, "I understand that if I am not a citizen of the United States, my plea of guilty may result in deportation, exclusion from admission to the United States, or denial of naturalization as a United States citizen."

But Gunaydin's lawyer said he has already served his time, and had lawful student status when his visa was revoked just hours after his detainment.

Earlier this week, Gunaydin appeared in court virtually from the Sherburne County Jail. Federal prosecutors accuse him of being a public safety and national security threat.

Gunaydin is now suing President Trump and other officials, alleging his continued detainment is unlawful.

University officials said they had no prior knowledge from ICE of his arrest.

Gunaydin's neighbor told WCCO earlier this month that his dog was left behind after the arrest.

"I didn't realize he had been gone this long. The dog has barked at the door the last couple days and I didn't realize it was like this, but someone's got to get in and deal with that dog," his neighbor said.

Gunaydin's arrest coincided with the detainment of a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

"A lot of our international students are very scared and worried about their future," said Jameel Haque, an associate professor of history at MSU-Mankato.

MSU officials say five other students have also had their visas revoked.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.