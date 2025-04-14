"Intruder" now in custody prompted police presence at UnitedHealthcare's Twin Cities campus, officials say

Breaking down the latest on Trump’s tariffs, and more headlines

A suspect whose presence prompted a large police response at UnitedHealthcare's campus just west of the Twin Cities is in custody, authorities said.

The Minnetonka Police said Monday afternoon the suspect was arrested "without incident" and "there is no threat to the public." Police did not say what led them to label the person as a suspect.

A spokesperson for the city of Minnetonka said they planned to release more details, but that there was an "intruder" and authorities were working to determine what that person wanted.

Police earlier said there was a "large police presence" at the campus late Monday morning and they were "monitoring the situation."

UnitedHealthcare's headquarters is located at 9700 Health Care Ln.

In December, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a hotel in Manhattan where the company was hosting an investor day. Luigi Mangione, the man facing state and federal charges in Thompson's killing, was arrested several days later in Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione.

Hours after Thompson's death, hoax bomb threats were made to homes owned by Thompson in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Another Minnesota health care company, UCare, temporarily closed its Minneapolis office after it said it received a "concerning" phone call.

In the wake of Thompson's killing, the leader of UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, said the health care system "does not work as well as it should" and that the group would continue "our work to make the health system work better for everyone."

This is a developing story and will be updated.