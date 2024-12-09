UCare temporarily closes Minneapolis office after "concerning" phone call

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota-based health insurance provider said it is temporarily closing its office doors after receiving a "concerning" phone call.

A UCare spokesperson said employees are working from home this week after the insurance provider received the phone call late on Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, UCare decided to close its offices for a week.

Company officials say they've reported it to police, but are not aware of any threat to their offices or team.

UCare has served more than 600,000 members throughout Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin for 40 years.

UCare is the second to temporarily close its offices. Medica, which is based in Minnetonka, did the same last week out of caution, though a spokesperson there also said they haven't received any threats.

All of this is coming as the search continues for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the unidentified shooter's arrest.

UnitedHealthcare installed a fence around its Minnetonka headquarters in the days after Thompson's death.

Security companies tell WCCO they've been busy since Thompson's killing. Glen Kucera, president of Allied Universal's Enhanced Protection Services Division, said "many companies" have reached out in the wake of the shooting. The same is true for Rozin Security.