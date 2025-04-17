Watch CBS News

UnitedHealth stocks plunge 20%

UnitedHealth shares tumbled by double digits early Thursday after the company cut its 2025 forecast. The cut came in the wake of a surprising rise in care use from its Medicare Advantage customers, leading to a worse-than-expected first quarter.
