7 tornadoes struck Minnesota, western Wisconsin on Thursday, NWS says

Aki Nace
Seven tornadoes swept through Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Thursday, according to the latest data from the National Weather Service.

The storms developed early Wednesday morning across the South Dakota-Minnesota border and moved west throughout the day. A second round of storms battered south and west central Minnesota on Thursday, causing several tornadoes over the course of the afternoon.

Of the seven tornadoes, four were rated EF-0s, two were EF-1 and one in New Richmond, Wisconsin was rated an EF-2. The New Richmond tornado was on the ground for 4.1 miles, the National Weather Service said. Estimated peak winds reached 120 miles, according to officials.

storm-damage-survey-wi.png
An EF-2 tornado touched down near New Richmond, Wisconsin on May 15, 2025. WCCO

The first tornado, which struck Big Bend City, Minnesota around 1 p.m. on Thursday, was on the ground for 4.2 miles, according to officials. Other areas hit included Danvers, Benson and Spring Hill, Minnesota, along with Christie and Loyal, Wisconsin.

storm-damage-survey-swift.png
Confirmed tornadoes in western Minnesota on Thursday, May 15. WCCO
storm-damage-survey-stearns.png
Tornado in Spring Hill, Minnesota. WCCO

There were more than a dozen tornado warnings and multiple observed tornadoes across both states on Thursday. No one was injured.

Mike Augustyniak contributed to this report.

