NEXT Weather Alert Thursday in Minnesota for possible severe storms

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 15, 2025
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 15, 2025 03:11

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to an enhanced risk — 3 on a scale of 5 — of severe storms across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with hail, wind and isolated tornadoes possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for Marshall down through Worthington.

Storms are likely to enter the Twin Cities at 8 a.m. 

Morning and afternoon thunderstorms can be severe, especially the second round midday. 

The high will be around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.

WCCO

Storms move east on Thursday night with lingering showers overnight.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with scattered rain and highs in the 50s to low 60s. 

The rain is expected to provide at least some relief for northern Minnesota wildfire efforts. Interactive maps show how far the fires have spread since the weekend. 

Saturday will be breezy and cooler still with highs in the upper 50s and a few wraparound showers.

Sunday will be dry and more seasonal with sunshine and temps climbing into the 60s.

