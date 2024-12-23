Top Minnesota politics moments in 2024: Walz for vice president, legislative chaos and more

Some of the new laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — From Gov. Tim Walz becoming the Democratic nominee for vice president to the whirlwind conclusion of Minnesota's legislative session, 2024 was packed with political highlights in the state.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments of the year.

2024 Election

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate, putting the state in the national spotlight for the 2024 presidential election.

President-elect Donald Trump would go on to win the November election thanks, in part, to the battleground state of Wisconsin flipping in favor of Trump. However, the Minnesota section of the "blue wall" held on Election Day, marking the 13th straight presidential race where the Democratic candidate won the state — and the seventh time that candidate lost.

Trump wasted little time after becoming president-elect to start announcing picks for his cabinet. Just one week after the election, Trump announced he would be selecting Minnesotan Pete Hegseth to lead the Department of Defense. The Fox News Channel host was valedictorian at Forest Lake High School and was a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

On a state level, a close House race has resulted in a court battle.

Incumbent DFL Rep. Brad Tabke beat GOP candidate Aaron Paul by 14 votes and maintained his lead after a recount in the race for House District 54A covering Shakopee. Now, Paul is asking a judge to invalidate the results after an investigation by county officials found 21 missing ballots were likely thrown away in the trash and cannot be recovered.

If the results are invalidated, the seat would be declared vacant and a special election would happen sometime early next year.

On Dec. 20, a judge ruled that DFL state Representative-elect Curtis Johnson did not meet residency requirements for the district he won and is not eligible to serve in that office.

Johnson won the race for Minnesota House District 40B covering Roseville and parts of Shoreview, but did not live in the district six months before the election as is required by the state constitution, the judge said. DFL House Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman says Johnson will appeal the decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Around 45,000 Minnesota Democrats voted for "uncommitted" instead of incumbent President Biden during the presidential primary in March. The votes were the result of an effort by Uncommitted MN, a group protesting Biden's stance on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Chaotic end to Minnesota legislative session

In May, political tensions reached a boiling point over a last-minute decision by Democrats to put their unfinished priorities into one bill to get them across the finish line.

Democrats bypassed debate and went straight to a vote on a tax bill in which they added provisions from eight other proposals. The move resulted in a descension into chaos in the Minnesota Legislature.

Democrats said the state House did what was needed to pass their agenda, while Republicans were yelling "tyranny" and "communism" in the final minutes of the session, seeking motions to stop the vote.

In April, Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, was charged with first-degree burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell is accused of burgling her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty, denied stealing and stayed in office despite calls from Democrats and Republicans for her to resign.

Cannabis regulators are pushing a plan for the initial rollout of the state's legal marijuana market to spring of next year following a judge's decision to halt a planned lottery last month to choose the first business license holders.

The state's new flag and state seal are now in official use, following months of meetings, spirited debates, design submissions and an attempt by some Republican lawmakers to halt the flag's rollout.

Minnesota is expected to have a $616 million surplus in the next two-year budget, according to the latest forecast, but state officials say there is a looming $5 billion deficit in future years.