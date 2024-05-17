Minnesota House set to pass equal rights constitutional amendment with protections for abortion rights, LGBTQ Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. — After a delay earlier this week due prolonged debates on other legislation, the Minnesota House on Friday was poised to pass an amendment that would enshrine equal rights in the state constitution, including protections for LGTBQ Minnesotans and abortion rights.

The equal rights amendment states that "the state shall not discriminate against any person in intent or effect on account of" race, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity. It also protects "making and effectuating decisions about all matters relating to one's own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant," which would bolster abortion rights.

Lawmakers debated the measure for a few hours Friday afternoon before pausing to discuss other legislation on education. They are expected to restart debate on the ERA later in the evening.

"We want to make sure that as Minnesotans, we're valuing each other by prohibiting discrimination. We must codify protections into the Constitution," Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL-St. Paul, the proposal's author said. "Case law and statutes are subject to political winds and the makeup of the political leanings of judges. Right should not hinge on these changes."

Republicans condemn adding protections for abortion rights, which were not included in the ERA that the Senate last year with bipartisan support. They believe there should be two separate questions before voters—one on equal rights and another on abortion.

GOP members also raised concern about "age" and "religion" being excluded from the protected classes listed in the amendment.

"Groups of people who are protected in our Human Rights Act have been left out of the constitutional amendment," said Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch. "Democrats literally chose to leave out groups of people on purpose from protection in the constitution."

If it passes the House on Friday, it will be sent back to the Minnesota Senate, where its fate is unknown. DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy did not commit that her caucus— which has just a one-seat majority—supports the new language moving in the House.

"I want to see what they pass in order to know if we can support it. We have spent a lot of time on the new language. We've had a number of conversations as members about what that means," she told reporters Friday morning. "So we're gonna see what they do. We're going to see if they take amendments, and we'll make a decision after that."

Voters would get a chance to weigh in at the ballot box in 2026 if it clears both chambers before Monday, when the legislature must adjourn the regular session.

The ERA was initially on the debate calendar in the House Monday, but Republicans filibustered on other bills and ran out the clock, delaying a vote for later in the week. It's among several proposals that still haven't cleared the finish line as the end draws near, like sports betting and a bonding bill supporting local infrastructure projects—which needs three-fifths majority to pass, requiring Republican support.

GOP leaders said they wanted the DFL to reverse course on the ERA and other controversial bills in order to get their vote on bonding. But House Speaker Melissa Hortman Thursday said Democrats would not bargain with the equal rights amendment.

"If Republicans are conditioning their support for our bonding bill on denying civil rights to [transgender] Minnesotans, then we won't have a bonding bill," she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.