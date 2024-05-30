DFL Party chair calls for resignation of Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell

ST. PAUL, Minn. — DFL Party leaders are calling for the resignation of embattled Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell just days after the end of the 2024 legislative session.

Mitchell was arrested last month and charged with burglarizing her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home.

Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell WCCO

DFL Chairman Ken Martin called for her to step down in this statement released on Thursday morning:

The Minnesota DFL believes that all elected officials should be held accountable, including members of our own party. While Sen. Mitchell is entitled to her day in court, her continued refusal to take responsibility for her actions is beneath her office and has become a distraction for her district and the Legislature. Now that her constituents have had full representation through the end of the legislative session, it is time for her to resign to focus on the personal and legal challenges she faces.

Mitchell was removed from her committee assignments and caucus meetings soon after charges were filed, but kept her seat despite efforts from Republican lawmakers to expel her.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.