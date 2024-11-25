Lawsuits lead judge to halt Minnesota cannabis business license lottery

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The state of Minnesota had hoped to start awarding the first licenses to cannabis companies on Tuesday, but a judge ruled on Monday to put the lottery on hold after several would-be business owners sued.

This first lottery was to issue pre-approved licenses, which would give some businesses who met the criteria for a "social equity applicant" a head start to get ready for market launch next year.

But state cannabis regulators denied entry to two-thirds of those who applied and some of them took it to court.

The first cannabis license lottery scheduled for Tuesday was a key benchmark for the state as it ramps up toward legal sales in Minnesota anticipated next year. and potential business owners were eager to get their hands on one.

"Cannabis is so risky. It's a very risky industry," said cannabis attorney Carol Moss. "A lot of clients that I have, I tell them, 'Don't sign on the bottom line until you know you're going to get a license.'"

Moss has clients who got rejected and others who were cleared for the lottery. She argues some applicants were wrongfully denied for technicalities, like small missing pieces of paperwork.

"These are Minnesotans who tried to do this process on their own, as OCM encouraged them to do, and then the end they got kicked out," she said.

Regulators have said those rejected didn't follow the requirements by law or were illegally trying to game the system. But late last week, the Office of Cannabis Management was hit with four different lawsuits arguing the denials are unlawful

On Monday, a judge did halt the lottery so they could have time to file a special review petition with the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which deals with state agencies.

Moss, who doesn't represent any of the plaintiffs, says that can take months.

"If that is what's going to be required of these applicants, it's pretty much going to make the pre-approval process moot, because the regular process, the licensing process will be taking place next spring," she said.

In a statement, the Office of Cannabis Management said it was disappointed in the judge's decision but it stands by the process of reviewing applications.

It's unclear when this lottery will happen, but the state did plan on having a similar process for general licensing next year.