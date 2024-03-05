"Uncommitted" protest vote far surpasses Rep. Dean Phillips in Minnesota Democratic primary

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump swept up nearly every single state this Super Tuesday.

In Minnesota, the "Uncommitted" protest vote against Biden more than doubled what Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips pulled in.

With about 76% of precincts reporting late Tuesday night, "Uncommitted" had nearly 20% of the state's Democratic presidential primary vote. That's more than 40,000 votes and counting.

Minnesota organizers of the Uncommitted movement say the momentum started in Michigan last week during its presidential primary, but it clearly didn't stop there.

They say Tuesday night's turnout for the movement far exceeded their expectations, and they hope Biden heard their message loud and clear: they want a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Organizers held a watch party off Lake Street in Minneapolis Tuesday night, where they watched the results trickle in on a big screen and celebrated each key hurdle they cleared: first doubling the uncommitted turnout out in 2020 which was 2,600 votes, then when they hit 10,000, and then when it was clear they hit more 30,000 votes.

The group phone banked throughout the last week, door knocked and showed up to people's apartments to help them get to the polls. And they say these results show their work paid off.

"I want to send President Joe Biden a very strong message that the way he's handling this is atrocious," said Uncommitted voter Bethany Waldron. "He needs to listen to his constituents and the American people. We don't want to see a genocide happening."

WCCO also spoke Tuesday night with Uncommitted Minnesota organizer Asma Mohammed.

"How many people are there who want to make a difference and just think there is no option for them to do so, and this protest vote gave them a way of feeling like they could be a part of something that changes lives and saves human lives," Mohammed said.

In the 2020 presidential primary, overall there were nearly 900,000 people who cast a ballot. Tuesday night's turnout appears to be lacking.