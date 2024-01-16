Gov. Walz's $982M infrastructure plan addresses water systems, housing and public safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday afternoon detailed his administration's 2024 infrastructure plan.

The $982 million plan includes investments in water systems and transportation infrastructure, as well as infrastructure in housing and public safety.

"The investments in our 2024 Infrastructure Plan are investments in the wellbeing and future of Minnesota," Walz said in a release. "We have an obligation to ensure every Minnesotan has access to clean water, well-maintained infrastructure, safe communities, and state buildings that are safe and accessible. These projects will support local governments in their work to improve our infrastructure and create good-paying jobs in every corner of the state."

At a news conference at the State Capitol, Walz was joined by Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell and the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council.

"Another important part of this plan is preserving what we already have," Walz said.

Some of the highlights of the plan include $119 million to support grants and low-interest loans for replacing lead pipes and keeping the state's water clean. There's also $28 million in the plan allotted to create grant programs that will help remove contaminants from drinking water.

More than $142 million is going toward public safety infrastructure, including planning for a Minnesota State Patrol headquarters. State officials say the state patrol works out of a handful of offices right now and this would help centralize the agency. There are also plans to make improvements to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

More than half of the $97 million planned to address housing infrastructure is aimed at developing multifamily housing that supports people facing homelessness, seniors and families who need safe housing.

Read a fact sheet provided by the governor's office below:

Last June, Walz signed a $2.6 billion public infrastructure package — the largest in state history.

The two bills together use $1.5 billion in borrowing and $1.1 billion in cash to fund a long list of projects statewide.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, said the package makes "historic" investments in Black, brown and Native American communities that have often been left out of public investment.