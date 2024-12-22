The new laws taking effect in Minnesota on New Year's Day 2025

Some of the new laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The new year signals the start of new laws taking effect in Minnesota, which will impact Minnesotans' health, wallets and safety.

Consumer laws

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, ticket sellers will be required to show the entire cost upfront. Deceptive advertising will be banned and companies will also need to send the ticket buyers their proof of purchase and the refund policy within 24 hours.

So-called junk fees will also become a thing of the past in 2025, when businesses will be banned from taking on additional charges. It applies to "service fees" often posted with online purchases, as well as restaurant bills with added "health and wellness fees."

"It will ensure transparent pricing so consumers can make informed decisions about how to spend their hard-earned money," said DFL Sen. Lindsay Port.

Health laws

The first stage of Amara's Law will kick in, banning intentionally added PFAS from 11 categories of products like cookware, carpets, toys and cosmetics.

Health insurance plans will be required to cover abortion and abortion-related services as they do other procedures. They will also be required to pay for wigs for cancer patients or anyone experiencing hair loss due to a health condition.

Gun laws

Buying a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to have one, known as a straw purchase, will become a felony. Binary triggers or devices on guns that can double the rate of fire will also be banned.

Labor laws

Minnesota will require employers to include salary ranges in postings for open positions, as well as a benefits summary.

"It'll build more trust, I think, between the employers and the job applicants," said Leonard Yang, a career coach with Beard Avenue Coaching.

Yang hopes it will improve pay equity and save applicants and employers time and stress.

"It will actually just make things so much easier and clearer for job seekers, and particularly help out for the kind of equitable workplace situation for people already working there and for women and minorities," he said.

Housing laws

Renters will also have more rights in the new year. Landlords will have to offer alternative housing or the right to end a lease if construction delays tenants from moving in. They will also be prohibited from retaliating against residents who want to organize and create a tenant association.

