Rally set at Minnesota Capitol in support of more fertility insurance

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A rally will be held Wednesday to help more Minnesota families struggling with infertility.

This comes as lawmakers plan to re-introduce a bill aimed at providing more insurance coverage to help.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says roughly one in eight couples have trouble getting pregnant and one of the biggest barriers to creating a family is lack of insurance coverage.

The bill was originally introduced last session and would require coverage for infertility diagnosis and treatment including IVF.

It would also require coverage for egg freezing for people at risk of infertility because of medical treatments like chemotherapy for cancer.

The bill includes LGBTQ+ families and expands access to coverage for fully insured plans.

It also includes protections against exclusionary and discriminatory insurance coverage for fertility.

At least 20 states have already passed infertility insurance laws.

Wednesday's rally starts at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.