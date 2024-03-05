Minnesota Republicans want do-over on new state flag design process

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republicans at the Capitol are trying to take Minnesota's new state flag back to the drawing board before it even debuts.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers appeared at two separate events — a rally for the flag outside the Capitol and a press conference inside — to address what they describe as a "controversy" over how the new flag was picked.

"They ran $20 million in campaign ads to get elected but I don't remember one of them saying we need a new state flag," said Joe Duggan on the steps of the Capitol. "Nothing says diversity and inclusion like a small group of people from one political party telling everybody what diversity and inclusion is."

"13 unelected members spoke for 5.7 million people," said state Sen. Steve Drazkowski.

Perhaps the most compelling case for changes to the flag design and rollout process came from local leaders. Wright County commissioners spoke about how the new design would impact their bottom line.

"The most immediate impact is on our newly constructed justice center which prominently features the current state seal. The cost of replacing the 48-inch circular exterior seal and the 60-inch lobby seal are substantial, estimated to be $50,000," said Commissioner Tina Diedrick.

To address some of their concerns, Republicans announced plans to introduce three pieces of legislation to allow the public more feedback on the new flag. The first would be a straight poll of Minnesotans, allowing them feedback that the legislature could act upon in the next session. The second bill would authorize local ballot measures to allow Minnesotans to give a "straight yes or no" on the new design.

"There's some intricacies about it. It turns out if it fails, we're asking a new commission be formed to create another design, to try again," said Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Fairmont).

The third option — which Olson himself described a "longshot" — would be a constitutional measure, allowing a referendum to be placed on the Minnesota ballot.

"The goal is not to go back to this flag or to go to the new flag. The goal remains: Minnesotans deserve the right to vote for what represents them. If that flag is this one or if that flag is the new one, it's a Minnesotan's right to vote," Olson said. "We're not against change. We're against having people force the change upon us without hearing from us. We are advocating for nothing more than the right of Minnesotans to vote on what represents them. That's the question and that's what these bills are designed to do."

However, considering that any of those bills would need support from Democrats, they could all be considered longshots.

Gov. Tim Walz himself said as much during a recent appearance on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"Our current flag is problematic. I think we all know that. We've evolved into a more diverse state and I think it's more reflective of that," Walz said. "Look, while Republicans are going to be talking about this, I'm going to be building roads, bridges and water treatment plants. While Republicans are talking about this, I am going to be making sure our kids are eating and we're creating job creation. So they can debate it in the legislature, we will see where it goes, but I think any time change comes, I think, a lot of Minnesotans, when they look, our flag looks like 19 other states."

Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman has also released a statement pouring cold water on any action on the new flag saying, "We changed the flag for a reason. In addition to it being a poor design, it was offensive to a large number of people. There will not be the votes to delay, reverse or put the flag to a referendum."