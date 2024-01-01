Most workers will get paid sick time under new Minnesota law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Most workers in Minnesota will now accrue up to six days of paid time off if they're sick or caring for a loved one under a new law requiring employers offer that benefit.

The policy approved by the DFL-led legislature allows people to use the time for treating mental or physical illness, going to medical appointment, caring for a family member who's ill, and even due to inclement weather that may close children's school and keep them home.

It also covers absences related domestic abuse or sexual assault.

Anyone is eligible for the sick and safe time if they work 80 hours a year and don't qualify as an independent contractor, so that means it applies to many temporary, part-time and full-time employees.

"That helps them in terms of job security and to feel like they're appreciated by their employer, and that they won't spread whatever they have to the rest of the staff," said Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, who co-authored the legislation.

"I think we really learned during COVID how important it is that we have the ability to stay home and take care of ourselves when we're ill," she added.

The plan faced resistance from some small businesses and Republicans in the legislature, who characterize it as a "one-size-fits-all mandate" that's bad for business.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Bloomington already have similar requirements with local ordinances. Minneapolis has an exemption for businesses with fewer than six workers; those employers need to offer unpaid time. A similar policy is in place in Duluth.

John Reynolds, Minnesota state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, noted that the state law does not include similar exceptions for very small businesses.

His organization represents more than 10,000 of them and he estimates the requirement could cost those employers on average between $10,000 and $15,000 per year.

"It's been a really tough four years for small businesses in Minnesota. The pandemic closures were really hard on them; they came out of that right into the worst inflation in 40 years and the worst workforce shortage that our state's probably ever seen," Reynolds said. And supply chain disruptions that really made it challenging to keep their doors open—so they go from that to this expensive, sick time mandate."

Separately, the legislature passed a law establishing a paid family and medical leave program for long-term needs, like bonding with a newborn or treating a serious medical condition.

That will be funded by a payroll tax increase, which can be shared by the employer and employee. Those surcharges don't kick in until 2026, the same year benefits will start to be paid out.

Under that law, workers can get up to 20 weeks per year but no more than 12 weeks for a single qualifying event at partial pay.