Thousands of Minnesotans left without power amid Thursday's severe weather

By
Cole Premo
Cole Premo,
Chloe Rosen
Chloe Rosen

CBS Minnesota

More than 8,000 Xcel Energy customers are dealing with power outages as severe weather moves through the state and into western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. Close to 100 outages have been reported.

As of 3 p.m. Xcel Energy's outage map shows shows a number of outages in the southern half of the state — ranging from Willmar to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The metro area is experiencing the highest number of outages. 

The line of storms are moving towards western Wisconsin.  

The National Weather Service is preparing a tornado warning for northern Mille Lacs County. 

Anyone who sees a downed power line or debris on one should keep their distance from it and contact the police.

