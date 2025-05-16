Cool and wet Friday in Twin Cities ahead of dry weekend

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 16, 2025

After Thursday's severe storms, Friday kicks off a very noticeable change in the Twin Cities, with below-average highs and a lot of wind.

Highs will be in the low 60s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

There is a chance of precipitation throughout the day, with the best shot for rain in the metro on Friday afternoon. It won't be a significant amount of rainfall — about a tenth of an inch — and nothing severe.

The rain is expected to provide at least some relief for northern Minnesota wildfire efforts. Interactive maps show how far the fires have spread since the weekend.

The metro will dry out for the weekend, but still stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The first half of next week will give the metro its next opportunities for badly needed rain.