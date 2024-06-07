"Text-for-safety" feature already showing success in combating crime on Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit is crediting its own customers with making bus and train trips better for everyone.

The agency says ridership is up 12% this year, while reported crimes have fell by nearly 8%.

Metro Transit has worked tirelessly to combat the influx of crime at their stations and implemented new initiatives over the last year. These are a few of the reasons why Capt. Richard Raymond believes things are trending in the right direction.

"We refer to it as text-for-safety," said Raymond.

Metro Transit's emergency text line is a rider's first line of defense against anything suspicious.

It's also a way riders can help each other.

"It's a text that will go to our transit control center which is kind of our dispatch center," said Raymond. "They will receive that information typically [and] they'll be asking a couple of follow up questions."

A rider should provide what train or bus they are on, what direction they are headed and what their concern is. Texting Metro Transit also triggers cameras that allow the dispatch center to see what is going on in real time.

"A lot of times it's 'I'm feeling unsafe' or 'someone is smoking on the train.' Other times it may be 'I believe this person may need medical assistance' or 'this person is not wearing shoes or shirt, I'm concerned about their welfare,' and it allows us to send in resources whether it's a uniformed officer, a member of our homeless action team or our HAT team," Raymond said.

However, Raymond wants to remind riders that this text line is not a replacement for 911. He advises that if you see criminal activity while riding Metro Transit, call 911 first.

Metro Transit also says that "TRIP" security agents can also be spotted riding on trains and will help to get the service back on track in the case of an emergency or issue.

"At Metro Transit, we have been putting a lot of effort into welcoming riders on our system and [a] part of that has been addressing safety, " said Metro Transit CEO Leslie Kandaras.

Kandaras believes this text for safety system has played a major role in a recent increase in ridership.

"In the first four months of 2024, [ridership] was up 12% compared to the same time in 2023, and on top of that, we ended 2023 with ridership up 16% from 2022," said Kandaras. "So were glad to see that ridership growth continuing."

Riders now can help one another by making sure the environment on trains and buses is welcoming and feel safe for all.

If you or anyone you know needs assistance while riding Metro Transit, text 612-990-0411 for support.