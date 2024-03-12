Man arrested after shooting woman in downtown St. Paul, fleeing on Metro Transit bus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times Tuesday evening in downtown St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth Street East and Cedar Street just before 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman believed to be in her mid-20s with multiple gunshot wounds to her back and leg. She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she is in stable condition.
MORE NEWS: Federal grand jury convenes for investigation into killing of 3 Burnsville first responders
Investigators believe a dispute over money led to the shooting.
Metro Transit Police told SPPD that the suspect, a man, had boarded a bus and left the area. Police stopped the bus near Snelling Avenue South and Grand Avenue.
Officers attempted to arrest the man, but he ran, police say. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.
Police say a handgun was located where the suspect was arrested.