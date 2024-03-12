Watch CBS News
Man arrested after shooting woman in downtown St. Paul, fleeing on Metro Transit bus

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times Tuesday evening in downtown St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth Street East and Cedar Street just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman believed to be in her mid-20s with multiple gunshot wounds to her back and leg. She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Investigators believe a dispute over money led to the shooting.  

Metro Transit Police told SPPD that the suspect, a man, had boarded a bus and left the area. Police stopped the bus near Snelling Avenue South and Grand Avenue.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, but he ran, police say. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.

Police say a handgun was located where the suspect was arrested.

