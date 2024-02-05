WCCO rides the light rail with Metro Transit leaders amid safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS — Just a month into the new year, Metro Transit leaders said they've made a number of changes, with more to come to improve rider safety.

Several weeks ago, leaders spent time traveling every route they offer to hear from riders on their thoughts to improve safety on buses and light rail trains.

Monday, WCCO's Pauleen Le spent the morning riding with leaders to hear what they've learned and to take a closer look at their safety plans.

Metro Transit reports crime has decreased by 33% in the last year. Ridership has also increased by 15%. Still, some riders told WCCO they don't feel safe riding the light rail, having witnessED violent crime and open drug use. That sentiment was magnified after a shooting and robbery on a light rail train left one man hurt in St. Paul Saturday.

Recently, Metro Transit installed new signage on its platforms detailing new rules for riders, including the crackdown on paying for fares. The Metropolitan Council adopted the new rules last December. Metro Transit has long had a code of conduct, but this is the first time the Met Council has been asked to adopt the new rules.

The Met Council also approved and expanded its contract with Allied Universal, which provides security services at several locations. Allied Universal employees will be trained as Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) Agents and will begin working later this month.

The agents will remind riders about the code of conduct and help respond when people are experiencing mental health crises. They will also issue citations for anyone who fails to pay their fare to ride.

Metro Transit crews have also spent significant time cleaning up light rail stations of graffiti and trash.

Leaders said more officers have spent time patrolling the trains and the Metro Transit Police Department also debuted a new recruiting campaign to hire more officers. In the promotional video, Police Chief Ernest Morales acknowledges the challenges facing the Twin Cities, including drug use, crime and violence, as he appeals to candidates who can help them be a part of the solution for change.

The public is encouraged to share their comments and concerns with Metro Transit leaders by email at comment@metrotransit.org or by calling 612-373-3333.