Hot weather and water warnings greet Fourth of July crowds on the St. Croix River

As temperatures soar into the 90s this Fourth of July weekend, crowds are expected to descend on Hudson's beaches. But heat isn't the only concern for this weekend.

"We do have heat advisories that are going to be in effect on Fourth of July, those will start noon Friday and go to 8 p.m. Just reminding us we're going to do whatever you can to stay cool. It's going to feel like it's 100 degrees," said WCCO Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso.

With the heat index approaching triple digits, it has St. Croix Beach Club Owner Ronald Jones bracing for crowds.

This is Jones' second year running the beach club and they're expecting the turnout to be much different than last year.

"Last year at this time, the river was fully flooded, in fact, the Fourth of July fireworks had to be canceled," said Jones. "We're just grateful it's sunny, it's perfect conditions to get out and enjoy it and just be cautious and stay as hydrated as you can."

Jones is also concerned with the condition of the water this year: problems with algae, bacteria and E. coli.

St. Croix officials have not issued any official beach closures, but testing is underway. Recent storms, run-off and warm water have raised concerns about the condition of the water.

Jones hopes it will be a great weekend for beach goers and tourists alike, but to also stay prepared.

"It's going to be a great weekend, no matter what you got going on, just get out, be with people, celebrate – stay cool," said Jones.

For a full list of closures and advisories in Wisconsin, click here.