Annunciation shooting victim Sophia Forchas' condition improves

Fifteen days after the deadly attack at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, 12-year-old Sophia Forchas' condition is improving.

On Thursday, officials with Hennepin Healthcare announced her condition was elevated from "critical" to "serious," signaling an improvement that many initially thought impossible.

This comes after Sophia Forchas' surgeon told reporters he initially considered any hope would be "a miracle."

Sophia Forchas Michelle Erickson and Thomas Forchas



Sophia Forchas was shot in the left temple lobe during the attack – and as of last week, the bullet remained lodged in her head. Her mother, a pediatric critical care nurse, arrived to work to help after the tragedy, not knowing her daughter had been critically injured.

"We've heard of prayers from Oslo to Johannesburg, from Sydney to Santiago, from Vietnam to Canada . . . from Mount Athos, Greece to Minneapolis, Minnesota . . . thank you, thank you, thank you," said Forchas' father, Tom Forchas, in a press conference last Friday.

Sophia Forchas was the last remaining victim in critical condition.

Last week, Ron and Sue Wilson, an elderly couple injured during the attack, were able to leave the hospital.

Preschoolers at Annunciation returned to class on Monday – other students are expected to return next week.

On Sunday, more than 1,000 people gathered to honor the life of Fletcher Merkel, who was killed in the attack. A celebration of life for Harper Moyski is planned for Sunday.