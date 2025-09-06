Celebration of life scheduled for 10-year-old Annunciation shooting victim Harper Moyski

Family members of Harper Moyski, one of the two children killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church nearly two weeks ago in Minneapolis, have announced details for a celebration of her life.

An obituary says the 12 p.m. event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 14, at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. Anyone who loved her is welcome to attend.

The 10-year-old was known as being a loving sibling to her sister, Quinn, loved stories and making videos about things like nature and nail polish. She also loved animals, people and the planet, and wanted to become a veterinarian.

Family members said Moyski also loved volleyball and had an incredible sense of style. In addition, the family was working on visiting all 63 U.S. National Parks and intended to see all of them before she graduated from college.

The celebration of life also invites others to plant a memorial tree in honor of Moyski.

Moyski's celebration of life will be held one week after 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, another shooting victim, is laid to rest. A visitation for Merkel starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, with a funeral beginning at 4 p.m. Anyone attending his funeral is asked to wear bright colors in his memory instead of black. The funeral will be livestreamed on Mount Olivet Lutheran Church's website. CBS News Minnesota will also stream Merkel's funeral.

The shooting left 21 other people hurt, including 18 kids between the ages of 6 and 15, as well as three adult parishioners in their 80s. A list of how you can help the victims and their families can be found here.

