Closings, delays issued for dozens of Minnesota schools amid winter storm threat

Dozens of schools in Minnesota have issued closings or delays ahead of the anticipated winter blast Wednesday morning, though the latest forecast calls for a shift in which parts of the state are likely to receive the brunt of the snow.

As of 7:30 a.m., at least 26 schools were reporting closings or delays of some type.

List of school closings in Minnesota and surrounding areas
Alma Area Schools
E-Learning Day
Blooming Prairie Schools
Closed Today
Cochrane-Fountain City
Closed Today
Durand-Arkansaw School District
Closed Today
Ellsworth Comm. School Dist.
Closed Today
GHEC Public Schools -Granada
Closed Today
Heron Lake-Okabena School District
Delayed 2 hours
Jackson County Central School District
E-Learning Day
Janesville - Waldorf - Pemberton
Closed Today
Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools
Closed Today
Lake City ISD 813
Closed Today
Mankato Area Public Schools
Delayed 2 hours
Martin County West Schools
Virtual Day Today
Medford Public Schools
Closed Today
Minnesota New Country School
Delayed 2 hours
N.R.H.E.G. School District
E Learning
Nicollet Public Schools
Nicollet Public School - E Learning Day 3-19-25
Owatonna Public Schools
Closed Today
Pepin Area Schools
Closed Today
Saint Peter Public Schools
Delayed 2 hours
St. Clair School
Closed Today
Truman Public Schools
Closed Today
United South Central - Wells
Closed - Virtual Learning Day
Wabasha-Kellogg Public #811
Virtual Day Today
Waseca Public Schools
Closed Today
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Closed Today

Wednesday forecast for Minnesota calls for snow down south

The trajectory of a spring snowstorm headed for Minnesota shifted overnight, taking the Twin Cities out of the target zone. Southern Minnesota, however, could still see blizzard conditions.

Snow effects remain on track for cities like Red Wing and Zumbrota to Owatanna. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions across that region.

The storm should hit the state before 8 a.m., continuing into the afternoon before eventually petering out. Accumulations in affected areas could still be impressive.

