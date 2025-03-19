Closings, delays issued for dozens of Minnesota schools amid winter storm threat

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 19, 2025

Dozens of schools in Minnesota have issued closings or delays ahead of the anticipated winter blast Wednesday morning, though the latest forecast calls for a shift in which parts of the state are likely to receive the brunt of the snow.

As of 7:30 a.m., at least 26 schools were reporting closings or delays of some type.

List of school closings in Minnesota and surrounding areas

Alma Area Schools E-Learning Day Blooming Prairie Schools Closed Today Cochrane-Fountain City Closed Today Durand-Arkansaw School District Closed Today Ellsworth Comm. School Dist. Closed Today GHEC Public Schools -Granada Closed Today Heron Lake-Okabena School District Delayed 2 hours Jackson County Central School District E-Learning Day Janesville - Waldorf - Pemberton Closed Today Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools Closed Today Lake City ISD 813 Closed Today Mankato Area Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Martin County West Schools Virtual Day Today Medford Public Schools Closed Today Minnesota New Country School Delayed 2 hours N.R.H.E.G. School District E Learning Nicollet Public Schools Nicollet Public School - E Learning Day 3-19-25 Owatonna Public Schools Closed Today Pepin Area Schools Closed Today Saint Peter Public Schools Delayed 2 hours St. Clair School Closed Today Truman Public Schools Closed Today United South Central - Wells Closed - Virtual Learning Day Wabasha-Kellogg Public #811 Virtual Day Today Waseca Public Schools Closed Today Zumbrota-Mazeppa Closed Today

Wednesday forecast for Minnesota calls for snow down south

The trajectory of a spring snowstorm headed for Minnesota shifted overnight, taking the Twin Cities out of the target zone. Southern Minnesota, however, could still see blizzard conditions.

Snow effects remain on track for cities like Red Wing and Zumbrota to Owatanna. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions across that region.

The storm should hit the state before 8 a.m., continuing into the afternoon before eventually petering out. Accumulations in affected areas could still be impressive.