Snowstorm shifts south, avoiding Twin Cities; southern Minnesota still under blizzard warning

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

The trajectory of a spring snowstorm headed for Minnesota shifted overnight, leaving the Twin Cities free and clear. Southern Minnesota, however, could still see blizzard conditions.

Parts of southeastern and south-central Minnesota, in fact, are under a blizzard warning, including Rochester and Albert Lea. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions across that region. The storm should hit the state before 8 a.m., continuing into the afternoon before eventually petering out. Accumulations in affected areas could still be impressive.

Expect clouds and windy conditions in the metro, with a high right around 40.

Over the next few days, we'll return to sunny skies and above average temperatures.

The weekend could bring more light snow.

