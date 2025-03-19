Snowstorm shifts south, avoiding Twin Cities; southern Minnesota still under blizzard warning

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 19, 2025

The trajectory of a spring snowstorm headed for Minnesota shifted overnight, leaving the Twin Cities free and clear. Southern Minnesota, however, could still see blizzard conditions.

Parts of southeastern and south-central Minnesota, in fact, are under a blizzard warning, including Rochester and Albert Lea. Blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions across that region. The storm should hit the state before 8 a.m., continuing into the afternoon before eventually petering out. Accumulations in affected areas could still be impressive.

Expect clouds and windy conditions in the metro, with a high right around 40.

Over the next few days, we'll return to sunny skies and above average temperatures.

The weekend could bring more light snow.