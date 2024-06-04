Watch live: Family of Ricky Cobb II responds after charges against Ryan Londregan are dropped

Ricky Cobb II’s family plans to speak out after charges against Ryan Londregan were dropped

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a man shot and killed by a Minnesota state trooper during a traffic stop last summer plans to speak out on Tuesday, a day after charges against the trooper were dropped.

Minnesota State Patrol trooper Ryan Londregan, who is White, fatally shot Ricky Cobb II, who was Black, on Interstate 94 last July 31.

The Cobb family plans to speak out about the decision to drop the charges at 11 a.m. Tuesday inside the Hennepin County Government Center. You can watch the news conference live on CBS News Minnesota in the video player above, via the CBS News app or on Pluto TV.

Cobb's family has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Londregan and fellow trooper Brett Seide unreasonably seized Cobb by ordering him out of the car without explaining if he was under arrest, and by reaching into the car and grabbing him in an attempt to "forcibly remove him." The troopers also used "unnecessary, excessive, and deadly force" on Cobb, the lawsuit says.

Details of the killing

After pulling Cobb over for inactive taillights, Londregan and Seide learned Cobb was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case.

Acording to body camera footage, the troopers demanded Cobb exit his vehicle. He refused and began driving away when a trooper tried to unbuckle his seat belt. That's when Londregan shot Cobb twice.

Cobb's vehicle continued to move, causing two of the troopers to fall to the ground. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and Cobb was found dead inside.

Hennepin County Attorney's Office charges Londregan, then changes course

In January, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Londregan with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter, to which Londregan pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, the charges against Londregan were dismissed. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office learned new information about Londregan's planned testimony and state patrol training that would "make it impossible" to prove the case against Londregan.

Moriarty said she met with Cobb's family before making the announcement. The family released a statement on Monday, saying in part:

"The simple fact is that, regardless of how many absurd excuses Trooper Londregan gives to try and absolve himself, he shot and killed Ricky Cobb II at point blank range without any justification and, instead of prosecuting him for murder, the County Attorney's Office has bowed to political pressure to drop the charges. Apparently, all you have to do to get away with murder is to bully the prosecutors enough and the charges will just go away."

In response, Londregan's attorney Chris Madel said, "It's about g**d***ed time."